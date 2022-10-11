Redshirt sophomore Megan Weaver of the West Virginia University cross country team has been named the Big 12 Runner of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday.

“This is an unexpected yet prestigious honor for Megan to win,” coach Sean Cleary said. “Anytime one of our own wins this award, we are very proud.”

The Morgantown, West Virginia, native led WVU at the Carnegie Mellon Invitational with a 15th-place finish.

Weaver finished the 5k at Schenley Park in Pittsburgh with a time of 19:36.2, breaking her career best in the process.

Outrunning 120 athletes, Weaver was the first of four Mountaineers to cross the finish line.

Weaver is the seventh Mountaineer in program history to earn the conference’s weekly honor and the second to earn the honor this season. Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe earned the honor on Oct. 4, after setting a new 5k course record at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park. This marks the first time since joining the Big 12 that West Virginia has had consecutive Big 12 Runners of the Week.

The Mountaineers return to action at the Penn State National Open in State College, Pennsylvania, on Friday, Oct. 14, at Blue and White Golf Course at 10:45 a.m.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUXCTF on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.