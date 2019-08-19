Webster County man facing drug, firearms charge after aerial sweep of his property

CAMDEN ON GAULEY, W.Va. – A Webster County man has been arrested after troopers said they discovered he was growing marijuana at his residence.

Ronald Taylor

On Thursday, August 15, at approximately 11:45 a.m. West Virginia State Police were flying in a helicopter looking for marijuana plants in the Webster County area, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers said they located marijuana plants in a single-wide trailer with no roof. While the pilot of the helicopter was circling the trailer a man, who was later identified as Ronald Taylor, 56, of Camden on Gaulley, began to walk down the driveway of the residence.

Troopers said they then noticed the marijuana plants were now gone and had been moved by someone on the ground. A ground crew consisting of multiple troopers then arrived on scene to investigate, according to the criminal complaint.

During the on-scene investigation, troopers said they received a recorded statement from Taylor, where he admitted he had been growing marijuana plants since approximately March 2019. In the recorded statement, Taylor also said that he heard the helicopter flying over his residence, got scared and attempted to hide the plants.

The criminal complaint stated that Taylor then gave troopers consent to search his residence. During the search, troopers said they located a 12-gauge shotgun. Troopers said they later learned that Taylor a a convicted felon and his most recent felony conviction was from November 2013.

Taylor has been charged with manufacture of a controlled substance and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, according to court documents. He is currently being held at Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $50,000.