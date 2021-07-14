Batman and Wonder Woman encourages students in Webster County to continue learning and reading books

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. – On Tuesday, the Webster-Addison Public Library in Webster Springs entertained nearly 100 children, parents, and teachers with a summer reading kickoff featuring Batman, Wonder Woman, and the Batmobile at Webster Springs Elementary School.

In collaboration with the Student Opportunities for Learning and Engaging (SOLE) summer school program many students were surprised to see Batman and Wonder Woman enter their classroom. Following their motivational presentation, they encouraged students to remember the four main aspects of life.

“Everywhere I go as a charity, I teach the four steps to greatness,” Buckland said. “‘Never give up, always do the right thing, help other people, never be a bully.”

Webster-Addison Public Library Director, Lorene Carpenter, and staff extend great appreciation as Batman presented them with a copy of his new book “Broken Toy Hero” during his visit. Also, children may register to attend additional summer reading group sessions July 20, through 23 at Webster Addison Public Library.

After a photo session, greeting students and staff, Batman and Wonder Woman made the journey to Craigsville Public Library to spread their message of hope at the Summer Reading Program there.