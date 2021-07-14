Batman and Wonder Woman encourages students in Webster County to continue learning and reading books

Webster

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. – On Tuesday, the Webster-Addison Public Library in Webster Springs entertained nearly 100 children, parents, and teachers with a summer reading kickoff featuring Batman, Wonder Woman, and the Batmobile at Webster Springs Elementary School.

In collaboration with the Student Opportunities for Learning and Engaging (SOLE) summer school program many students were surprised to see Batman and Wonder Woman enter their classroom. Following their motivational presentation, they encouraged students to remember the four main aspects of life.

“Everywhere I go as a charity, I teach the four steps to greatness,” Buckland said. “‘Never give up, always do the right thing, help other people, never be a bully.”

Webster-Addison Public Library Director, Lorene Carpenter, and staff extend great appreciation as Batman presented them with a copy of his new book “Broken Toy Hero” during his visit. Also, children may register to attend additional summer reading group sessions July 20, through 23 at Webster Addison Public Library.

After a photo session, greeting students and staff, Batman and Wonder Woman made the journey to Craigsville Public Library to spread their message of hope at the Summer Reading Program there.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories