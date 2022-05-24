COWEN, W.Va. – The official ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday for an affordable housing development outside of Cowen in Webster County.

Glade View Townhomes is the latest project by AU Associates for affordable housing in West Virginia and Kentucky. It features 33 units with one, two and three-bedroom options.

The townhomes were available for rent in February of 2022, but as of May 24, there are no units available. According to the AU Associates president, the units were full after 50 days of availability.

The units come with washers and dryers, central heating and air, energy-efficient refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers and microwaves. They have carpeted bedrooms and vinyl flooring in the living rooms and kitchens.

High-speed internet and cable access are available in the units, and there is also an onsite management office, playground and a community room available for resident use.

“It’s really hard to produce affordable housing, especially in the state of West Virginia. We realized very quickly there wasn’t a lot of stock here that people could live in that was affordable. There’s just not a lot of housing around here, so when you build something that’s quality, it can fill up pretty quickly, so I hope that inspires us to do a future project and inspires other people to kind of invest in Webster County as well,” said Johan Graham, president and owner of AU Associates.

The Webster County commissioner cut the ribbon at the ceremony and welcomed AU Associates to come back and start another affordable housing project on the other side of town.

Anyone interested in applying for a unit at the Glade View Townhomes outside of Cowen can email Selena Branham at gladeview@auassociates.com.