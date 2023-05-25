CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginians who have left the state will soon have an easier time getting a local favorite—Custard Stand hot dog chili.

The Webster County-based company announced in a press release that the chili is coming to more than 300 new stores, increasing its presence in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Washington, D.C.

Most of the additional locations are Walmarts, according to the release, but some of the new retailers are independent, like Carlie C’s 33 IGA stores.

The expansion comes just in time for the start of summer.

To find Custard Stand Chili in a store near you, use its locator tool.

Earlier this year, Custard Stand Chili and The Custard Stand Restaurant were named West Virginia’s Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration.