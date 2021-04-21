Davis Health System slated to take over operations at Webster County Memorial Hospital

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. – A local hospital system is adding another community provider to its network.

Davis Health System has signed a lease agreement with Webster County Commission to operate Webster County Memorial Hospital.

It is the product of two years of discussions between the commission and the health system to keep the critical access hospital open in a community that needs the healthcare services it provides.

The agreement also includes operations for the community clinic at the hospital and the WCMH rehab center in Cowen.

The transfer should be complete by the end of 2021.