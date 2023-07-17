HACKER VALLEY, W.Va. (WBOY) — On June 25, a group of hikers came across a dog near Holly River State Park that had been severely injured. The dog’s injury was caused by a close-range shotgun blast that took off a large portion of his snout.



Injured dog Revelry shortly after he was found (Courtesy Saving Webster Dogs)

12 News spoke with Rose Cochran, founder and president of Saving Webster Dogs (SWD), the organization that looked after Revelry, the injured animal, while he was recovering. Shortly after finding Revelry, Cochran said the hikers went to the nearby park ranger’s office, where the dog stayed until Cochran and other SWD members arrived.

Cochran said she was concerned the dog wouldn’t still be alive by the time they reached the park. “I was in this mode,” Cochran said. “This dog needs help and we’ll deal, we’ll figure it out on the way.”

An X-Ray taken during Revelry’s visit to the Nicholas County Veterinary Hospital. The white dots circled in red were shotgun pellets that were removed during surgery. The circular shape of Revelry’s injury suggests the gun was fired at close range. (Courtesy: Saving Webster Dogs)

Cochran, who thought the dog’s injury was recent or possibly bleeding, was surprised to find the wound had already started to heal, suggesting the dog had been wandering the area for weeks before it was found. Revelry was later taken to the Nicholas County Veterinary Hospital for surgery to try and fix some of the damage.

Luckily, Cochran said the wound was only lightly infected. However, some of Revelry’s teeth were broken or left entirely exposed. Parts of Revelry’s skull were also visible, Cochran said. He had Lyme disease, but now, he has gained six pounds and is recovering well.

It is unlikely the person responsible for shooting Revelry will ever be caught, Cochran said. “The only way that would happen would be if somebody had seen it.”

Even though they spent a short time together, the park ranger who was there during Revelry’s rescue decided to adopt him. Revelry now lives with the ranger and their other dogs while continuing to recover from his injury.

Revelry after his surgery. (Courtesy Saving Webster Dogs)

Saving Webster Dogs is one of the few resources available to help stray dogs in Webster County and is supported by donations and volunteers. If you are interested in supporting the work they do, the best way to do so is by donating dog food. You can visit the Saving Webster Dogs website to find out more.