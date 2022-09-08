COWAN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Webster County students are learning about the dangers of drinking and driving with virtual reality.

The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration brought its DUI simulator to Webster County High School Thursday. Drivers’ education students as well as juniors and seniors who are getting or already have their driver’s license had the chance to sit in the driver’s seat trying to steer through a simulated road test. The blood alcohol content of the program raises during the driving experience making it very difficult for kids to maintain control of the vehicle.

DUI Simulator Program Coordinator Dan Pickens said that students are often surprised by how much more difficult it would be to drive while impaired. “Just by the kid’s reactions, usually the things we hear are, we didn’t realize that the drinking and driving had these kind of difficulties. It was actually firsthand that difficult and to show them the way that alcohol actually does impair their ability. It’s kind of an eye opener and that’s what we’re looking for.”

Teaching students about the dangers of drinking and driving with the simulator is part of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program. The DUI Simulator will also be at the Webster County Fair on Friday.

