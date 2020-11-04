Final election results in for Webster County election

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. – Richard “Rick” Clayton faced Stanley Knight Jr. in the General Election for the race for sheriff Tuesday night.

Webster County Courthouse

Shortly after 11 p.m. Webster County Clerk, Eva Green said all precincts were counted. In the race for county Commission Robert Chericalo had 1,751 votes while Daniel Dotson received 1,386 votes. In the race for sheriff Richard “Rick” Clayton received 1,546 votes beating out his opponent Stanley Knight Jr. Who received 831 votes. A total of 3,421 votes were cast in the election with over 5,000 registered voters registered in the county.

Sheriff elect Clayton said that he would like to thank everyone who has supported him throughout the election process.

“It means a lot. It’s something ever since I got into law enforcement, something that I’ve wanted to do, something I have worked towards. I have a lot of plans and ideas. I know the county is in a bad financial situation, but I want to do the best I can. I just promise I’ll be honest, available, and accountable,” said Clayton.

When asked what he would like to see done in the sheriff’s department Clayton explained he would like to see more manpower but with financials that could be an issue. Clayton also said there is a full-time bailiff position that he would like to turn into a deputy position, an unfilled deputy position that he would like to get filled.

Webster County Clerk’s Office

“I’d like to just work well with all the law enforcement in the county and just make the department better in any way I can,” said Clayton. “I have to look at things, but with the budget the way it is I don’t know how much I can do, but I just promise I will work hard to try and make things better.”

With the drug epidemic hitting hard across all counties of the Mountain State, Clayton said he would like to work with the schools and speak with the children about prevention. He explained that it is important to reach the kids early deterring the drug problem before it starts.

“As far as the drug problem goes there is a drug problem everywhere but it shows up more in the smaller communities. And I would like to get some involvement in the drug taskforce and some things like that. And just try and get a hold on things because it is bad,” said Clayton.