Holly River State Park celebrates 27th annual Holly River Festival

HACKER VALLEY, W.Va. – The Holly River State Park Foundation hosted the 27th annual Holly River Festival in Hacker Valley over the Labor Day weekend.

Community members enjoyed festival activities like corn hole tournaments, seed spitting contests, a car show, and live music.

“We have a lot of people in the community who volunteers to help us, we have a ten member, board of directors but lots of the community comes out and volunteers and works so hard,” said Donna Boggs, President of the Holly River State Park Foundation.

The foundation hosts this festival each year as a way to raise money for improvements around the park.