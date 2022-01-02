Instagram poster makes threats against Webster County High School students

UPPERGLADE, W.Va. – On Jan. 1, an Instagram post on an unidentified account circulated stating that the person making the post was going to take a firearm to Webster County High School on Jan. 3.

The West Virginia State Police along with the Webster County Sheriff’s Department, Webster County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Cowen Police Department began an investigation into the matter. Officers worked continuously, gathering information from the community and from Instagram and Google to aid in identifying and locating the person that made the post.

Webster County Sheriff Rick Clayton said a suspect was identified and taken into custody. The threats made against the high school have been resolved. Clayton said it is safe for students to return to school on Monday.