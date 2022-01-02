Instagram poster makes threats against Webster County High School students

Webster

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Anonmous Instagram poster makes threats towards Webster County High School students.

UPPERGLADE, W.Va. – On Jan. 1, an Instagram post on an unidentified account circulated stating that the person making the post was going to take a firearm to Webster County High School on Jan. 3.

The West Virginia State Police along with the Webster County Sheriff’s Department, Webster County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Cowen Police Department began an investigation into the matter. Officers worked continuously, gathering information from the community and from Instagram and Google to aid in identifying and locating the person that made the post.

Webster County Sheriff Rick Clayton said a suspect was identified and taken into custody. The threats made against the high school have been resolved. Clayton said it is safe for students to return to school on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories