COWEN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after a child disclosed an incident of sexual abuse taking place when she was 12 years old in Webster County.

Carey Drennen

On Sept. 7, troopers with the Webster County detachment of the West Virginia State Police reviewed a video performed by Crimes Against Children wherein a juvenile victim disclosed an incident of sexual abuse that took place three years prior to the interview, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim stated that, on that date, she and Carey Drennen, 64, of Cowen, were traveling together in a vehicle in the area of Camden on Gauley when Drennen “undone the victim’s pants,” troopers said.

At that point, Drennen began performing acts of sexual abuse on the victim and then exposed his own genitals, according to the criminal complaint.

Drennen has been charged with third degree sexual assault and sexual abuse. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.