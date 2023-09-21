COWEN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after troopers say a juvenile victim disclosed three separate incidents of sexual abuse and assault that took place in Webster County.

On Sept. 7, troopers with the Webster County detachment of the West Virginia State Police reviewed a video of a forensic interview from Crimes Against Children and a 15-year-old female victim who had reported sexual abuse allegations, according to a criminal complaint.

Gary Farmer

During the interview, the juvenile victim disclosed an incident on May 15 where Gary Farmer, 35, of Cowen, “closed the door and began kissing her on the cheek and continued kissing down,” before performing further acts of sexual abuse and exposing his genitals, troopers said.

The victim disclosed that in a separate incident on Aug. 20 Farmer “laid down beside her on the bed, hugged her on the bed,” and then began to sexually abuse her, but another individual “entered the bedroom, interrupting this act,” according to the complaint.

In a third incident on Sept. 7, Farmer sexually assaulted her two separate times, troopers said.

Farmer has been charged with four counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual abuse. He is being held in Central Regional Jail without bond.