WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. – A property near Route 20, above the Elk River, is anticipated to be the future home for a new hospital in Webster County.

The Davis Health systems board of directors approved the property purchase, which was finalized on Sept. 26. The 32-acre property will house a hospital with emergency care, medical offices, and other clinical services.

“Funding for the new hospital will come from USDA loan and grant programs. We can now begin the formal application process for funding. We’re really happy to be moving forward,” said Bill Dempsey, Webster Memorial Hospital CEO.

Officials say part of the Davis Health System strategic plan focuses on creating access to more convenient and modern healthcare in Webster County.