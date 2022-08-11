RICHWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Monongahela National Forest announced on Thursday that several roads in Webster County are closed due to flash flooding and may affect access to campgrounds in the area.

Heavy rain in the Gauley and Marlinton Districts of Monongahela National Forest damaged some roads in the Cranberry and Williams River corridors, according to the release.

Employees assessed the damage Thursday, which includes trees down, mudslides, water on roads and flooded campsites.

Roads affected include Forest Road 76 Cranberry Road, Forest Road 86 Williams River Road, and Forest Road 101. These closures are expected to go into next week. The public should avoid the area until further notice.

As of Thursday afternoon, these places were still closed:

Forest Road 81

Forest Road 76

Forest Road 101 from Bishop Knob to Forest Road 76

Cranberry Campground

Cranberry River RUA Campsites

Big Rock Campground

Woodbine Picnic Area

The Monongahela National Forest said it will continue to post updates as they become available on the website and on Facebook.