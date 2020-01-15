U.S. HUD representative makes trip to visit Webster County

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Regional Director met with managers at a HUD approved apartment complex in Webster Springs, Wednesday.

The USHUD Regional Director, Joe DeFelice, said that he has been touring five states and Washington D.C for the past two and a half years since his appointment.

DeFelice said that he has learned a lot about West Virginia, and the small rural towns within.

“There’s some struggling but I’ve seen a resiliency and a pride, in the people, that really care about their communities and they may not have all the amenities but our job is to help them connect to what they need to connect to and I think that is what we can do as the government, right,” DeFelice explained. “We can’t just look at things in the federal government. We need to work closely with state government and work with local government. We just had a conversation out here with the mayor. As you can see we have Senator Capito’s office here and Congresswoman Miller’s office here.”

Defelice will take all the information he has gathered from his road trip back to D.C for review.