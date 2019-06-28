UPDATE: Deputies identify man killed in Webster County logging accident

UPDATE 6/28/19 5:47 p.m.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a logging accident as Dustin Eugene Waugh, 24.

The Webster County resident was working for Donald and Sons, a logging company employed by Weyerhaeuser, in the Jerryville area.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.

ORIGINAL 6/27/19 6:15 p.m.

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. – One man is dead following a logging accident in Webster County, according to 911 officials.

The Webster County 911 Center issued a press release on Thursday evening saying they received a call at 8:48 a.m. regarding a logging accident in the Jerryville area of Webster County.

911 officials said a 24-year-old man was tragically killed while cutting timber. Officials said the man was employed by a contractor that was working for Weyerhaeuser. The accident is still under investigation, according to the release.

Officials said the Webster County Sheriff’s Department, Webster Springs Fire Department, Webster County Office of Emergency Services responded to the incident, with the first unit arriving on scene at 9:35 a.m. The accident occurred approximately 12 miles up the Gauley River Road with about the last five miles being on dirt roads, according to the release.

911 officials said the Charleston Medical Examiner’s Office, the West Virginia Division of Forestry and OSHA were also notified.