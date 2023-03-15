WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Custard Stand Chili and The Custard Stand Restaurant were named West Virginia’s Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The two establishments are staples of the Webster Springs and Flatwoods communities and are majority owned by the self-proclaimed “chili queen” Angie Cowger. Despite being called “The Custard Stand,” the business is best known for its hotdog chili or hotdog “sauce” which can now be found in more than 1,000 different locations. You can use their interactive map to find a location near you that sells Custard Stand chili.

“I’m beyond thrilled with this award and can’t wait to celebrate with the other winners and nominees,” Cowger said in a Facebook post from Custard Stand Chili. “We say we’re woman-owned and family-run. And most of our employees are women.”

According to the post, Cowder will be honored along with other West Virginia small business honorees in Fairmont on May 3. Anthony & Heather Wheeler of Paris Signs in Huntington were named the West Virginia Small Business Persons of 2023, and A & J Sewing of Morgantown was named West Virginia Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year.