CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced in a press release that it will be closing a Webster County road on Wednesday, March 15 2023 as it begins work to repair and replace a bridge.

Work on the bridge in Webster Springs off County Route 22 (Grassy Run Road) is expected to last two weeks and 4.25 miles of CR 22 will be closed from WV 20.

Until the road is reopened, traffic will be redirected from CR 24/1 to CR 22/4. WVDOH District 7 Engineer Brian Cooper said in the release that the department will work as quick as it can to finish the replacement.