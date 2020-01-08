Webster Co. Memorial EMS adds new 4WD ambulance to its fleet

WCMH employees and medical staff happily pose with the hospital’s new 2019 Dodge Ram EMS vehicle. The 4WD unit was recently added to the fleet and is well equipped to safely transport county residents, even in inclement weather conditions. Through the effort of a community fundraising campaign, the hospital hopes to add a second replacement EMS vehicle later in 2020.

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. – Webster County Memorial EMS has added an additional 4 wheel-drive vehicle to its fleet that will be able to handle rough weather and terrain, according to a release from Webster County Memorial Hospital.

The new vehicle, a 2019 Dodge Ram, will be bring up-to-date, life-saving care to county residents, according to the release.

“The new ambulance ensures our first responders are able to safely transport patients throughout Webster County, even the more rural areas,” said EMS Director Scott McCourt. “It is 4 wheel-drive and outfitted with enhanced features that will benefit both patient and our staff.”

“The Board of Directors determined it was time to replace two of the older ambulances,” said WCMH CEO Jim Parker. “In July, 2019 we launched a community fundraising campaign for the purchase of the vehicles.”

Hospital officials said that along with help from the Davis Health System Foundation, a fundraising goal of $266,234 was set for two replacement EMS service units. The release stated that the hospital allocated its own funds to purchase the first ambulance and began fundraising the amount needed for the second ambulance. As of the date of the release, approximately 61% of the needed funds have been raised through individual and community donations.

“We appreciate the support of local individuals, businesses and other organizations in our fundraising for the replacement units,” said McCourt. “The need for these vehicles is apparent given the widespread, rural region which we service. We are better equipped to meet the needs of Webster County residents.”

The new four-wheel-drive ambulance is replacing a unit that was 20 years old and had logged more than 380,000 miles of medical transport, according to the release.