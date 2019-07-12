Webster County chapter of Catholic Charities of West Virginia host open house

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. – The Webster County chapter of the Catholic Charities of West Virginia celebrated 20 years in the community with an open house Friday afternoon.

The chapter invited the public to check out its services in the Webster Springs Outreach Center which features a food pantry and thrift store.

Outreach coordinator Tina Cogar, believes many in the area are unaware of their services and are using the open house to help get the word out.

“The first time that a single mom or single dad comes in and they’re crying because they don’t know what to do. Their power’s going to be turned off, they’re gonna lose their kids,” Cogar explained. “If we can help them and they end up leaving here with a smile on their face, then that tells us that this is what its all about and this is what we’re supposed to be doing.”

Those interested in making a donation can call Christian Charities at (304) 847-7416.