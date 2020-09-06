Webster County girl celebrates 8th birthday with parade

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. – Peyton Williams celebrated her 8th birthday on Saturday with a parade filled with fire trucks, police cruisers and more, which was a big surprise for her.

Williams has been diagnosed with Idiopathic Aplastic Anemia and is undergoing chemotherapy while receiving numerous blood transfusions. Many of the residents in Webster County pulled together for the surprise birthday parade since Williams could not have a proper birthday party due to her compromised immune system.

Williams’ father took to Facebook capturing the moments of excitement with his daughter, as her face lit up from seeing all the people come out to make her day memorable. Webster County Sheriff’s Department, Webster Springs and Cowen Volunteer Fire Department, West Virginia State Police and many more came out to show Williams support.

Below you can view the full video on from Facebook.