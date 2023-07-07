COWEN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been arrested after allegedly messaging a person he assumed to be a minor for sex in Webster County.

On July 6, officers with the Cowen Police Department received information about a man who had been messaging an individual he believed to be a 14-year-old female “for sex and other illegal acts,” according to a criminal complaint.

Austin Hawkins

On that date, officers located Austin Hawkins, 22, of Cowen, who stated “he was walking from his father’s house” … “to the Dairy Bar in Cowen” in order to meet the individual he assumed was a 14-year-old female, officers said.

In his conversations, Hawkins asked the individual he assumed to be an underage female “to bring condoms for sex and they would walk back to his residence,” and Hawkins told the assumed minor “that he could not be on top during sex because he had hip surgery about 2 months ago and that he would probably only last 5 minutes because he hadn’t had sex in about 2 years,” according to the complaint.

Hawkins has been charged with soliciting a minor via computer and traveling to engage a minor in sexual activity. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.