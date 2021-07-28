Webster County man is the latest ‘Do it for Babydog’ truck winner

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. – Another West Virginian enjoyed quite a surprise Wednesday, as Gov. Jim Justice presented a man from the community of Hacker Valley in Webster County with the keys to a brand-new, custom-outfitted Jeep Gladiator as part of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

Michael Quinn was personally greeted by the Governor and Babydog, who shared the exciting news that he was among the lucky West Virginians whose names had been drawn as one of the big winners in the 6th prize drawing of the sweepstakes.

During the event in Webster County, a number of children got the chance to meet Babydog.

In addition to this truck giveaway, 47 more West Virginians were announced as Week 6 “Do it for Babydog” winners earlier Wednesday for prizes including two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.