Webster County Memorial Hospital gets Snowshoe Foundation grant

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. –In early February, Webster County Memorial Hospital received a grant from the Snowshoe Foundation to purchase an AccuVein Vein Finder. The AccuVein Vein Finder will make a significant difference in patient care when it comes to intravenous access sites.

When a patient has low blood pressure or poor vein visibility, the ability to perform intravenous meds, IV fluids, or blood draws for labs can be very difficult. The device illuminates a map of peripheral veins on the skin’s surface with the goal of improving venipuncture.

“Webster County Memorial Hospital would like to thank the Snowshoe Foundation for the generous donation. The impact of the grant for the AccuVein Vein Finder has been significant. This has greatly enhanced our mission to deliver quality, emergent care to our community in such a critical and timely way,” stated Samantha Riffle, Administrative Assistant at Webster Memorial.

The AccuVein Vein Finder has reported 3.5 times better first-time stick improvement, a reduction in patient discomfort by 39%, and a reduction in wasted medical supplies, officials said.

“The AccuVein Vein Finder has made it so much easier and even possible the first time to get all things done painlessly and quickly. The patient is saved “blind” attempts, the AccuVein Vein Finder helps find an available vein on very sick and dehydrated patients,” Riffle said.