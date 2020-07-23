Webster County Memorial Hospital receives national award

(FILE) WCMH employees and medical staff happily pose with the hospital’s new 2019 Dodge Ram EMS vehicle. The 4WD unit was recently added to the fleet and is well equipped to safely transport county residents, even in inclement weather conditions. Through the effort of a community fundraising campaign, the hospital hopes to add a second replacement EMS vehicle later in 2020.

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. – Webster County Memorial Hospital (WCMH) has been named a 2020 Lilypad Award Winner, according to a press release from the hospital.

The release stated that the Lilypad Award recognizes Rural Health Clinics based on their financial and operational performance to peers.

The release explained that the awards program applies a set of five metrics to each rural health clinic in the country, and assigns clinic ranks to them. The aggregate clinic rate in each state is then used to assign an overall state rank, according the the release. Officials said that all metrics are derived from the publicly available December 2019 Medicare Cost Report data files.

The five metrics calculated for the Lilypad Awards include expense, utilization, staffing, productivity and leverage, according to the release.

“This award recognizes the contributions of Webster County Memorial Hospital’s Rural Health Clinic, which provides enhanced care for patients and families in the community,” said WCMH CEO Jim Parker, FACHE. “I’m proud of the wonderful staff who made this achievement possible. The patient care they deliver is truly among the best there can be.”

Hospital officials said that WCMH was ranked in the top 50 rural health clinics out of more than 4,400 rural health clinics in the United States.

The release stated that rural health clinics are crucial to healthcare access in small, rural areas by providing high-quality and affordable primary care services.

Hospital officials said that in addition to healthcare, WCMH offers annual wellness visits, DOT physicals, well child visits, women’s health care and worker’s comp.

The Rural Health Clinic is located within WCMH, and is open Monday thru Friday from 8 am until 8 pm. Walk-ins are welcome. Those interested in learning more can call 304-847-5682.