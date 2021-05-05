Webster County receives federal funds for broadband improvements

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. – One West Virginia county is getting millions to help expand broadband access there.

The US Economic Development Authority announced a grant of almost $2 million, which will be matched by almost $500,000 in local funds.

The funds will help connect more than 800 households and 80 businesses in the county, something commissioners said is critical for the area.

“Infrastructure to get businesses and to get people coming in is crucial. Broadband is just a part of the integral piece,” said Webster County Commissioner Dale Hall

Hall said broadband access is just one of a series of improvements needed in the county to help bring development back to the area.