Webster County receiving nearly $2 million for broadband expansion

WASHINGTON – Congresswoman Carol Miller, R–W.Va., announced a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission worth $1,936,080 for the Webster County Broadband Initiative Phase II.

According to a press release, this project will construct and deploy a wireless broadband network serving 830 households and 80 businesses with up to 50Mbps service.

“I am thrilled that Webster County will receive this much-needed funding to provide broadband to West Virginians in five of its communities. In the past year, the ability to communicate electronically has become even more crucial. I am working to ensure all West Virginians have internet access to work, learn, buy goods, and receive care remotely. Thank you ARC for providing this funding to help revitalize our economy and further connect West Virginia.” Rep. Miller

In addition to the ARC funding, local sources have contributed $484,020 to the project, bringing the total funding amount to $2,420,100, the release states.