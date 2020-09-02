Webster County Schools prepare for upcoming school year under COVID pandemic

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. – Officials in Webster County are preparing for a different start to their school year next week. School officials explained that the county will be using a blended model of learning, one that is similar to other counties in their area.

Students will be split into two groups, each of which will attend school two days a week and work from home the other three.

Superintendent Scott Cochran said the school is working with Apple to be sure each student has a device to take home and continue their studies.

“Staff can frontload material such as videos, content, documents, and when it’s frontloaded at the school level it can be taken to a home or a location that doesn’t have Internet access and it still can be completed,” said Cochran.

Cochran said the county’s Apple device orders are still on their way to Webster County, but he expects to have them all by the end of the month.