WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The superintendent of Webster County Schools Thursday addressed rumors that have been circulating involving the principal of Webster County High School and her husband.

12 News has been sent a number of messages from residents expressing concerns related to the rumors, which allege that Stacey Cutlip was caught engaging in sexual acts with her husband in her office and in the weight room of the school by another employee of the school.

But Superintendent AJ Rogers told 12 News that there has been an investigation into these rumors and that this information is incorrect. He said that there have been no Board of Education meetings about the rumors, and there are no plans for any special School Board of Education meetings about the rumors either.

Why isn’t more being shared?

All employers are legally required to respect employees’ privacy rights when conducting internal investigations in response to a claim or allegation. Employers that share information that was obtained during investigations with a third party, including the media, can sometimes be held liable legally.

That’s why employers avoid sharing details about internal investigations.