WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A vintage Humvee is one of several vehicles being auctioned off by the Webster County Office of Emergency Services (OES).

According to the OES Director Richard Rose, the ambulance/rescue vehicle is a first edition Humvee that was manufactured by American General in 1987. “High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles” (HMMWV), later called Humvees, were first developed in 1983 to transport troops and cargo across all terrains, according to History Channel.

(Courtesy: Webster County Sheriff Rick Clayton)

The Webster County OES got its Humvee from surplus, Rose told 12 News, and it was used to bring emergency services to areas that were otherwise impossible to reach. According to Rose, it was primarily used in severe weather situations like major snowstorms and flooding.

Rose remembered the ambulance being used during the President’s Weekend Snowstorm of 2003 where West Virginia saw up to 37 inches of snow in some areas, according to the National Weather Service. Rose also said the last time the Humvee was used was during the major snowstorm that hit West Virginia after Hurricane Sandy where parts of the state got up to three feet of snow.

Webster County Sheriff Rick Clayton shared a photo of the Humvee on social media, which has “Webster Co. Emergency Services” written on the side and “Having to go where someone else should not have gone” on the front. The inspection sticker on the Humvee expired in 2011.

After the 1987 Humvee was retired, it was replaced by a custom all-terrain 6×6 that is still in use, Rose told 12 News.

(Courtesy: Webster County OES) (Courtesy: Webster County OES)

The Humvee will be for sale by auction on April 18 at the county courthouse. The auction will take place starting at 10 a.m., but Sheriff Clayton said he will be at the courthouse as early as 8:30 a.m. so that people can look at the vehicles. Other vehicles up for auction include a Ford 2005 Mustang, two 2015 Ford Taurus, a 2010 Ford F150 and a 2010 Ford Explorer.

Hummers, the commercial version of the Humvee, were discontinued in 2010, but are now available as an electric vehicle manufactured by GMC.