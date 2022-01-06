Webster Memorial has officially joined Davis Health System

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. – Webster Memorial Hospital in Webster County is now officially part of Davis Health System.

“We are pleased to welcome Webster Memorial Hospital, the medical staff and all employees to Davis Health System,” said Vance Jackson, president and CEO, DHS.

Jackson said the hospital and Davis Health System have been working toward the move since 2016. “Today, I am proud to call Webster the newest addition to the Davis Health family.”

Documents authorizing ownership of the hospital operations went into effect Jan. 1, 2022. Both hospital Boards and the Webster County Commission have been working for months on the agreement to make Webster Memorial Hospital a full member of the health system.

“I want to thank the Commission and the community for the trust they have put in our Board and administration,” said Webster CEO Bill Dempsey. “I believe we have much opportunity ahead for expanding services and constructing a new hospital. This marks an important time for community healthcare.”