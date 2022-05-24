CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The 57th Annual Webster County Woodchopping Festival starts this week, running from May 25 to May 29, 2022.

The first day of events, Wednesday, kicks off with a pet and bicycle parade at Bakers Island recreation area in Webster Springs at 6:30 p.m.; registration is at 6 p.m.

On Friday, May 27, the qualifying rounds start for participants hoping to become the world champion woodchopper. Competitors start chopping away at 1 p.m. at Bakers Island. The competition continues into Saturday at 9 a.m. and finishes up at the finals on Sunday, May 29. Admission to Bakers Island is $5 per person.

Other events include Jimmy Mowery from The Voice performing in a concert Friday at 9 p.m. and a fireworks display after the closing ceremony on Sunday at 9 p.m. A complete list of events can be found on the Woodchopping Festival’s website.