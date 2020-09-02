West Virginia American Water issues grant to Webster Springs Fire Department

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. – A Webster County fire department has some new safety equipment thanks to a grant from a local utility. West Virginia American Water issued a $1,000 grant to the Webster Springs Fire Department as part of its Firefighting Support Grant program.

The money is helping to cover the cost of a new ice machine, critical to keeping firefighters healthy especially in summer months when fighting fires in hot and humid weather.

Fire Chief Don McCourt explained that he’s glad to have the continued support of the company.

“They’re good. I mean, they’re good locally, and any time they can help us they do, and I’m just glad we were part of the thousand dollars. It’s going to make a big difference,” said McCourt.

McCourt said grants like these are especially helpful during the COVID-19 pandemic since the department has been unable to hold its traditional fundraisers.