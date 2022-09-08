COWAN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The oldest county fair in the state has returned after a two-year absence due to the worldwide pandemic.

The Webster County Fair is now celebrating its 102nd year and still holds the title for the longest-running fair in the state. It also hosts the longest flower show in the state which is currently in its 74th year.

The fair is held at Camp Ceasar and is the biggest fundraiser for the camp which hosts many other events throughout the year. The fair’s president said the community has seen generations of families volunteering and attending the state’s oldest fair since it was started back in 1918.

“Camp Ceasar is a family environment,” said Stephen White, Webster County Fair President. “The Webster County Fair is even a bigger family environment.” One fair attendee, now Vice President June Miller, started coming to the fair at three months old, and she has not missed a fair in 80 years, according to White.

The event is already in full swing and will continue until Saturday night at 11 p.m. with fireworks scheduled for 10:45 to end the event.

For additional information about the fair, check out the Webster County Fair Facebook page.