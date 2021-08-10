WVDOH accepts bids for 36 projects, including Webster County bridge

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Replacement of an aging Webster County bridge is among the projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday, Aug. 10.



The project will be paid for with funding from Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program.



WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award contracts for these projects soon.



District 7 Bridge Engineer and Professional Engineer, Chad Boram, said one of the projects will replace a bridge on Skyles Creek in Webster County. Built in 1950, the bridge on WV 82 carries more than 500 cars a day and provides access from much of western Webster County to US 19.



“It’s a major point of access into Webster County,” Boram said.



But the bridge had fallen into disrepair and is due to be replaced. Boram said a temporary bridge will be built just upstream of the existing structure while a new bridge is built.

Using Roads to Prosperity funding to pay for the replacement allows a new bridge to be built much sooner than would ordinarily be possible.

Other projects for north-central WV that are covered in the letting include:

Clarksburg lighting upgrades on US 50 (Harrison County)

Mill Street traffic signal renovations (Marion County)

Alum Cave Trail restoration (Barbour County)

Pleasant Valley Sidewalk construction (Marion County)

Pleasant Valley Sidewalk construction #2 (Marion County)

I-79 overpass bridge cleaning and painting (Harrison County)

Larry Hacker Memorial Bridge cleaning and painting (Ritchie County)

Webster Springs Road resurfacing and drainage (Webster County)

Camden to Weston Road resurfacing and drainage (Lewis County)

Westover Bridge pier and deck joint replacement (Monongalia County)

Junior to Bellington Road resurfacing and drainage (Barbour County)

Glenville sidewalk renovations (Gilmer County)

Statewide railroad road markers

When the Division of Highways has a project that needs a contractor, it is processed through the bid letting system. A letting is a scheduled opportunity for contractors to review and bid on several construction projects at one time.

Shortly after the letting, the bids are reviewed. All bids are evaluated, reviewed, and approved by the Federal Highway Administration. The company the offers the most competitive bid is contracted to complete the project. Most projects are awarded to companies within a week of letting.

