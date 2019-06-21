Wes Banco and Dominion Energy employees volunteer for United Way’s Day of Action

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Volunteers spent the day at Hospice Memorial Garden in Clarksburg.

Employees with Wes Banco and Dominion Energy volunteered to help spruce up the memorial and butterfly garden, by pulling weeds, trimming back bushes and raking debris.

The Hospice Memorial Garden is a place of reflection for many people who have lost a loved one. Volunteers said helping to beautify the park is a special way to give back to the community.

“We have a tradition of supporting the United Way in a variety of ways, both financially and through volunteer efforts like you see today,” Dominion Energy spokesperson Samantha Norris said. “We do believe that actions speak louder and that by joining our volunteers in our community we are making a great impact for those residents that live in Harrison county.”

Employees with both Dominion Energy and Wes Banco said their companies encouraged them to take the day off and volunteer.