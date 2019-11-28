Wesley United Methodist Church serves community thanksgiving dinner

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.- The Wesley United Methodist Church hosted a community dinner in Morgantown on Thanksgiving that had enough food to serve 750 guests.

The church has been offering dinner for 11 years and event organizer Karen Kelley King said during the first year they served just 25 guests. King said an event is a community organized event.

“There are a couple of us that started it here, we made two decisions one we didn’t want to be a financial burden to the church so we raise our own money, get our own volunteers, get our own donations,” King said. “And the second one we didn’t just want it to be a Wesley Church project, we wanted it to be a community project, we wanted different churches, different organizations, different people to be involved in it because we serve a very eclectic clientele.”

King said it’s not just the homeless or low-income people that attend but families come and spend the day as well. She said they even have international students who are in attendance.

She said most people have a memory of some sort of food when thinking about Thanksgiving, and that she thinks the event brings back a feeling of comfort. She said she likes knowing that people will attend, that they’ll eat and won’t be charged because Thanksgiving is her favorite holiday.

King said the event would not be possible without the help of a team effort.

“I want to thank so many people, the volunteers, businesses that have really really helped us,” King said. “You know Panera had to do some emergency coffee for us, Chilli’s gives us a lot, all kinds of stuff, we’ve been incredibly blessed with people who care about this. So I really thank the community.”