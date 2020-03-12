West Liberty extends spring break for face-to-face classes

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Liberty University is extending spring break for face-to-face classes through March 20, in response to COVID-19.

“West Liberty University is committed to student safety and has been taking every precaution to respond to the threat of coronavirus. We have decided to extend spring break and are asking students to stay home at this time,” said President Stephen Greiner. “We will continue to monitor COVID-19 and update campus as necessary.”

Community University, which meets at the Highlands Center campus, also is cancelled until further notice.

The University said that online classes proceed as originally scheduled. The additional week of spring break will allow WLU to expand distance learning classes as necessary, according to Greiner.

All employees are to report to work unless they are sick, according to a press release.

West Liberty explained that it has cancelled the Hughes Lecture scheduled for March 26 and the Annual Florida Alumni Chapter Reunion planned for March 27-29 in Daytona Beach.

The University stated that due to the the NCAA decision to cancel all winter and spring championships, which impacts Hilltopper Athletics, all tickets purchased in advance will be refunded in full at the WLU Athletic Department next week, beginning Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Individuals must present their tickets to receive their refund.