West Liberty tops Alderson Broaddus, 107-70

News
Posted: / Updated:

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Nationally ranked No. 15 West Liberty came to Philippi and left with a win over Alderson Broaddus.

The Hilltoppers got ahead early and only extended that lead in the first half.

Led by Pat Robinson’s 26 points, the Hilltoppers gained a 55-32 lead at the halftime break.

West Liberty outscored AB 52-38 in the second half for the 107-70 win.

Turnovers hurt the Battlers. West Liberty turned over AB 22 times and only turned the ball over six times themselves.

Zach Simpkins led the Battlers with 15 points, Jadakis Mack added 14 points.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories