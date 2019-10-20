West Taylor Elementary hosts 9th annual Fall Fest

FLEMINGTON, W.Va. – West Taylor Elementary held their 9th annual Fall Festival Saturday afternoon.

The festival provided bounce houses, face painting, bingo, raffle baskets and a silent auction.

“The kids are having fun, the adults are having fun, and we see a lot of extended families. We have a lot of grandparents that are already sitting in the commons area. So, I think it just does my heart good to see that we can provide something for the whole family,” said Jamison Fisher, Principal of West Taylor Elementary.

The festival is sponsored by the school’s P.T.O and is their biggest annual fundraiser that helps cover admission costs for the school’s field trips.