West Taylor Elementary School prepares for 9th Annual Fall Fest

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A Taylor County School is celebrating the fall season with its annual fundraising spectacular.

West Taylor Elementary School is preparing for its 9th Annual Fall Fest to be held this Saturday.

The family friendly event will include hay rides, cake walks, plenty of games and most importantly the raffles.

Some of the big ticket items up for grabs are a 60 inch T.V., a couple of kayaks and even a trip to Tennessee.

“Well PTO sponsors the Fall Fest and this is their biggest fundraiser and what they do with this money is they sponsor the staff and the students all year round. For example, they pay for all of our field trips, they support the staff with educational supplementary material , they also buy every staff and student a t-shirt,” said Principal Jamison Fisher.

The Fall Fest will take place this Saturday at the school in Western Taylor County beginning at Noon and ending around 4 p.m.