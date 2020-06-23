Live Now
West Union man faces 15 counts of sex-related charges for acts with an underage girl

WEST UNION, W.Va. — A West Union man has been charged with sexually assaulting an underage female.

Derek Towner

According to a criminal complaint filed by the West Union Police Department, officers learned that between the dates of June 19 – June 21 a West Union man had a juvenile perform sexual acts.

On June 19, Derek Towner, 35, of West Union, had the girl have intercourse with him, then later that night had her perform oral sex, officers said. The next day, Towner said that he had intercourse with the juvenile victim, according to the complaint.

Officers said that Towner told them he had intercourse with the victim on June 21 prior to going to church and then again after coming home from church.

Towner has been charged with five counts of sexual abuse by a parent or guardian, five counts of incest and five counts of third-degree sexual assault.

He is being held in the North Central Regional Jail.

