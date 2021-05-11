West Virginia American Water to make upgrades in Lewis, Webster counties

WESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia American Water announced it is investing approximately $174,000 to replace more than 1,100 feet of water main and complete five service line tie over projects in Lewis, Webster and Braxton counties.

According to a press release, this investment will improve service reliability and fire protection across the service area.

“Our infrastructure replacement rate exceeds the national average and our total investment is far greater than any other water utility in West Virginia,” said Mike Raymo, director of engineering. “We continually work hand in hand with our operations team to identify areas that need improvement and put plans into action to upgrade our systems and infrastructure each year.”

Since 2019, West Virginia American Water will have invested $252 million in infrastructure projects and capital upgrades across the state to increase service reliability and water pressure to hundreds of communities, the release states. All existing and planned upgrades are available to the public on the company’s infrastructure upgrade map.

While construction is occurring, drivers should use caution when driving in the construction areas and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers, the company said.

Customers impacted by infrastructure projects in their area will be notified by a letter prior to the start of the project, the release explains. The letter will include a local contact for questions, as well as details on the individual project timeline and restoration efforts. In addition, West Virginia American Water and the contractor(s) on each project will provide updates as work progresses. These updates may be provided by informational door hangers or through phone, text or email notifications based on customer preferences.

Customers are encouraged to log on to the company’s web self-service portal to enter their contact information and preferences. Customers with limited internet access can contact the company’s customer service center at 1-800-685-8660 to update their contact information and preferences.