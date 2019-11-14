West Virginia at Pitt: TV/stream info, tip time, odds, and more

The Backyard Brawl is making its way back to the Peteresen Events Center in Pittsburgh as West Virginia looks to earn a rivalry win over the Pitt Panthers.

The series between the two programs dates back to 1908 and was a annual staple in the world of college basketball until both schools opted to leave the BIG EAST for difference conferences in the early 2010s. The rivalry was renewed in 2017, when Bob Huggins and the Mountaineers made the trip up to “the Pete” for a 69-50 victory over Kevin Stallings and his Panthers.

Huggins, now in his 13th year at West Virginia, squares off against Jeff Capel III in his second year with the Panthers.

With a pair of wins since the rivalry’s renewal, West Virginia has extended their all-time series lead to 98-88 with a three-game winning streak going back to 2012.

The last meeting between the two programs occurred last season at the WVU Coliseum — Beetle Bolden, Esa Ahmad and Sagaba Konate all scored in double figures as the Mountaineers held on for a 69-59 victory.

While the Mountaineers have a lot of new faces taking significant minutes for them this season, Pitt returns a lot of their main contributors from a year ago: namely, guards Trey McGowens and Xavier Johnson.

Note: As we draw closer to tip-off, this story will be updated with more information.

Matchup: West Virginia (1-0) at Pitt (2-1)

7 p.m. Where: Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, Pa. TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Stream: WatchESPN App

WatchESPN App Last meeting: WVU beat Pitt, 69-59

WVU beat Pitt, 69-59 Who’s favored? Bookmakers haven’t yet released odds for this matchup, however WVU is 0-1 against the spread and Pitt is 2-1. Last year, WVU pushed against the 10-point spread.

Be sure to follow West Virginia Illustrated’s coverage of the matchup live from the Pete, which will include live updates, stats/analysis, highlights and a recap right when the final buzzer sounds. Don’t miss a moment, follow us on social media (@WVIllustrated) so you can stay on top of the action!