West Virginia Black Heritage Festival cancels festivities in the face of rising COVID-19 cases

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

West Virginia Black Heritage Festival

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in West Virginia, the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival Board of Directors has elected to cancel the Youth Block Party and the Single-Day Modified Festival Event.

The cancelled events are not planned to be rescheduled for another date. Despite this development the Kelly Miller/West Virginia Black Heritage Festival Annual Golf Tournament will be held on Sept. 10.

2021 scholarship recipients will still be recognized and will receive the scholarship funding they were awarded.

Updates regarding the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival will be made at wvbhf.com and on their various social media.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories