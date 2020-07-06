West Virginia Botanic Garden hosts papermaking workshop

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Botanic Garden hosted a Pulp & Plants: Homemade Papermaking workshop on Sunday afternoon, where participants got the chance to make their own paper.

The workshop allowed participants to recycle and reconnect with the process of paper-making, in an accessible format using familiar materials. They created sheets of recycled-pulp paper and experimented with inclusions and embedding parts of West Virginia’s native flora. Jessica Kaplan, an educator at the Botanic Garden was one of four participants who took part in the three-hour-long workshop. Kaplan said the workshop is part of a series the Botanic Garden hosts almost every other weekend throughout the summer, where they bring in an artisan to teach an in-person class to the general public.

“This is so much fun,” Kaplan said. “I have never made paper before in my life and Felix is an amazing instructor and I think I’m definitely going to be making some at home. All the stuff that we have here they’ve given us we can take home so it’s really cool, we’re having a great time.”

Kaplan taking part in the workshop

Kaplan said the Botanic Garden has a lot of workshops, classes and activities happening over the summer and that she would highly encourage the public to visit their website to find about the many different options.

She said there is no need to worry about a safety concern because the Garden strictly follows COVID-19 safety precautions.

“We do keep them at a small capacity so we have plenty of space,” Kaplan said. “We require masks, we try to do them outside so that everybody has lots of space between them and if they want to come to one of our workshops we also have our trails open every day throughout the week. People can come and walk our trails at a safe distance and enjoy the flowers that we have here.”

