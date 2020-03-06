West Virginia Census Bureau holds hiring event for Marion County residents

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The West Virginia Census Bureau held a hiring event for people in Marion County on Friday as a part of 2020 Census hiring events that are being held across West Virginia throughout the month of March. Friday’s hiring event in Fairmont was held from 10:00 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The total number of census workers needed in Marion county is 913, and right now Marion County has a little less than half of that. This is a part time job with flexible with hours, that also gets paid $17.00 an hour. Media Specialist for West Virginia Census Bureau Dreama Pritt, said the need is so important, because the census touches almost everything that effects the community.

“Every part of your life is touched by census numbers. From roads, schools, and hospitals, to nonprofit grants, and political redistricting at all the local, state and federal level,” said Pritt. “We can’t leave anyone out.” ​

A census is done every ten years, and if anyone is uncounted for, then Marion County organizations, schools and residents could suffer in the long run for it. Pritt wanted to make sure that they do all they can to reach their goal, to benefit the community.

“Our main goal as the census bureau is count everyone once, only once and in the right place, because there are $675 billion, annually, of federal money distributed entirely based on census numbers,” said Pritt. “So, if you miss just one person, that’s a significant impact to the community.” ​

If you missed today’s hiring event, for the first time ever, you can also apply online or over the phone. Visit their website for more information.