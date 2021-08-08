West Virginia Cooks host block party dinner

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Three West Virginia chefs held their first “West Virginia Cooks Appalachian Community Heritage Dinner” at Jackson Square in Harrison County.

On Sunday, 100 guests indulged in Beef burgundy, brisket, bacon cupcakes, slice flank, mac and cheese, and more.

The chefs had the same ingredients but incorporated them into different styles of food.

Pierpoint Culinary School, Uptown Clarksburg community restaurants, and West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition were a part of this event as well.

Pierpont Culinary School

Hart Kitchen Owner Ann Hart stated they held this event to try and grow awareness of chefs around the state.

“We tied it in with the West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition to tie in with our local producers, our local farmers,” described Hart. “It’s promoting what we do in the styles that we do it utilizing all of our local foods and products.”

My Mother’s Daughter Clarksburg, WV cupcakes

Anne Hart (Hart Kitchen Eatery, Clarksburg, WV), Marion Ohlinger (Hill & Hollow, Morgantown, WV), and Matt Welsch (Vagabond Kitchen, Wheeling, WV) are the founders of West Virginia Cooks.

Welsch explained he came up with this idea from traveling and witnessing a similar event in another state and thought he would bring it to the mountain state.

“It was a matter of the community, trying to create a community of people who are like-minded who are working towards the same goals and we can work together and add all of our energy, all of our voices to the same chorus of that local food, that local economy, supporting the farmers, supporting the local restaurants,” explained Welsch.

Hart said they plan on making this an annual event and travel throughout the state to feature other local chefs.