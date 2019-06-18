West Virginia Department of Education holds sessions on national board certification

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Some West Virginia teachers are spending the next few days participating in national board certification training.

The state’s Department of Education is holding several seminars and information sessions about the process of becoming board certified and what it means for both teachers and students.

“As we know, the most important person in the classroom is a classroom teacher that has the biggest impact on students and their learning, and so this is a voluntary process. It can be up to a three year process for them,” said Dr. Bridget Phillips of the WVDE.

The WVDE will also hold informational sessions at the Holiday Inn in South Charleston next month.